$0.34 EPS Expected for Horizon Technology Finance Corp (HRZN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN) will report $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Horizon Technology Finance posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.20 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Horizon Technology Finance.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The investment management company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 43.19% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million.

HRZN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $10.00 in a report on Sunday, October 21st. Finally, National Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

HRZN traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.29. 56,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,710. Horizon Technology Finance has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10. The company has a market cap of $120.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.63%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.15%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Horizon Technology Finance stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN) by 1,040.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Horizon Technology Finance were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 11.41% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

