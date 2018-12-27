$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Byline Bancorp Inc (BY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.39. Byline Bancorp reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $63.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.82 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 10.15%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BY shares. ValuEngine cut Byline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut Byline Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Byline Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

NYSE BY opened at $15.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.19 million, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Byline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.39 and a 12 month high of $24.80.

In other news, EVP Donald J. Meyer sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $88,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roberto R. Herencia acquired 9,040 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.29 per share, with a total value of $174,381.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 10,195 shares of company stock valued at $195,870 and sold 6,000 shares valued at $128,765. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BY. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $181,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 10,325.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 11,978 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 55.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA bought a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 106.8% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 10,804 shares in the last quarter. 35.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

