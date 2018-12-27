-$0.37 EPS Expected for Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (AGLE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.37) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aeglea Bio Therapeutics’ earnings. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeglea Bio Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.86) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.51) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aeglea Bio Therapeutics.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.10). Aeglea Bio Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 62.12% and a negative net margin of 480.92%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AGLE shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

NASDAQ:AGLE traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.01. 192,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,742. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.62.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGLE. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $438,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $321,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 193.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 35,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 23,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 3,257.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,703,000 after acquiring an additional 798,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme, which is in early clinical development stage for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency, an autosomal recessive metabolic disease caused by a marked decrease in the activity of the native arginase 1 enzyme; and for treating Arginine dependent cancers.

