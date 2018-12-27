$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for At Home Group Inc (HOME) This Quarter

Analysts expect At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) to report $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for At Home Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. At Home Group posted earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th.

On average, analysts expect that At Home Group will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover At Home Group.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. At Home Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $267.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of At Home Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of At Home Group from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of At Home Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America set a $43.00 target price on shares of At Home Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.44.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson bought 4,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.28 per share, with a total value of $101,258.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip L. Francis bought 3,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.20 per share, for a total transaction of $66,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 29,751 shares of company stock valued at $661,995 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOME. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in At Home Group by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in At Home Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in At Home Group by 56.4% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in At Home Group by 123.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in At Home Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HOME traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,866. At Home Group has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.44.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

