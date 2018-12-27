$0.68 EPS Expected for Lannett Company, Inc. (LCI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) to report $0.68 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Lannett’s earnings. Lannett reported earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 35.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Lannett will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lannett.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Lannett had a positive return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 39.74%. The business had revenue of $155.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LCI. Zacks Investment Research raised Lannett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Lannett from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lannett in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.10.

In other Lannett news, Director Albert Paonessa III purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.07 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,086,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,576,293.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LCI. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in Lannett by 204.8% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 15,436 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Lannett in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Lannett in the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Lannett by 147.8% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 24,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Lannett by 53.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lannett stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $4.72. 21,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,158. Lannett has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $25.40. The company has a market cap of $179.85 million, a PE ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

