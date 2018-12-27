$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mammoth Energy Services Inc (TUSK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mammoth Energy Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00. Mammoth Energy Services reported earnings of $1.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 51.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Mammoth Energy Services will report full-year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $4.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mammoth Energy Services.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $384.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.89 million. Mammoth Energy Services had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business’s revenue was up 157.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

TUSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mammoth Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 8th. BidaskClub cut Mammoth Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Barclays set a $44.00 price objective on Mammoth Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $37.00 price objective on Mammoth Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Mammoth Energy Services stock opened at $18.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $765.77 million, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.95. Mammoth Energy Services has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $42.30.

In related news, CEO Arty Straehla sold 36,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $977,879.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,007 shares in the company, valued at $5,315,476.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur L. Smith sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $149,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,039.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,977 shares of company stock valued at $1,216,225 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUSK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 441.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 743,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,645,000 after buying an additional 606,457 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Mammoth Energy Services during the third quarter worth $13,069,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mammoth Energy Services during the second quarter worth $13,891,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 284.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 374,546 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,899,000 after buying an additional 277,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 1,510.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 278,555 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,106,000 after buying an additional 261,253 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an integrated oilfield service company. The company operates in four segments: Pressure Pumping Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services. The Pressure Pumping Services segment provides high-pressure hydraulic fracturing services to enhance the production of oil and natural gas from formations having low permeability.

