$1.01 Billion in Sales Expected for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (XRAY) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) will post sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $950.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.04 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA posted sales of $1.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full-year sales of $3.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $3.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $4.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 41.97%. The company had revenue of $928.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright set a $40.00 price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. ValuEngine upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. BidaskClub upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, insider Markus Boehringer sold 7,373 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total value of $279,141.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at $134,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 22,360.0% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1,941.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,369 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Exane Asset Management grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 41.3% in the second quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 4,678 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at $207,000. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $37.19 on Thursday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $68.47. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be given a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

