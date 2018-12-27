$1.47 Billion in Sales Expected for First American Financial Corp (FAF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) to post sales of $1.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for First American Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.46 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.47 billion. First American Financial reported sales of $1.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First American Financial will report full-year sales of $5.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.79 billion to $5.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.69 billion to $5.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First American Financial.

Get First American Financial alerts:

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.02). First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First American Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

NYSE:FAF traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,420,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,205. First American Financial has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $62.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is presently 61.09%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 1.5% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 89,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 3.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 43,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 3.8% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 39,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First American Financial (FAF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.