$1.48 Billion in Sales Expected for Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) to post $1.48 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.50 billion and the lowest is $1.47 billion. Sirius XM posted sales of $1.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full-year sales of $5.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.75 billion to $5.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.04 billion to $6.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 78.49%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sirius XM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.85.

Shares of SIRI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.73. 19,620,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,830,266. Sirius XM has a 52 week low of $5.17 and a 52 week high of $7.70. The company has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.0121 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,723,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,890,000 after buying an additional 23,367 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,441,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 719,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after buying an additional 14,805 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 150,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 91,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 295,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 57,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music plus sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather programs, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop to country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

