$11.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to announce $11.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.88 billion to $11.22 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. reported sales of $10.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full-year sales of $42.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $42.17 billion to $42.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $44.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.03 billion to $44.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Merck & Co., Inc..

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.87 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 34.48%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.07.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Adam H. Schechter sold 277,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.81, for a total transaction of $20,510,248.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 277,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,510,248.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger M. Perlmutter sold 225,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $16,969,094.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 366,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,623,939.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 891,893 shares of company stock valued at $65,699,364 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 202,833,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,389,044,000 after acquiring an additional 924,701 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,525,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,185,000 after acquiring an additional 335,894 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,213,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 63,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 29,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.33. The company had a trading volume of 651,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,010,010. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $52.83 and a one year high of $80.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 55.28%.

Merck & Co., Inc. announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

