$11.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) to announce $11.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.05 billion and the highest is $11.24 billion. Charter Communications posted sales of $10.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full-year sales of $43.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $43.45 billion to $43.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $45.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.83 billion to $46.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Charter Communications.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $1.06. Charter Communications had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $365.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $390.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.94.

In related news, insider John Bickham sold 144,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.71, for a total transaction of $46,687,101.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 6.6% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth $104,551,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth $72,650,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth $1,140,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 955,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,467,000 after buying an additional 9,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

CHTR opened at $285.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $62.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $250.10 and a fifty-two week high of $396.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, spectrum guide services, and a package of basic video programming, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Recommended Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charter Communications (CHTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.