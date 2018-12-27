11,600 Shares in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (WWD) Purchased by Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WWD. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 2nd quarter worth $505,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after buying an additional 26,427 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 3.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 8.1% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 510,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,223,000 after purchasing an additional 38,437 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG increased its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 24.0% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 3,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Wood & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Barrington Research upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

In other Woodward, Inc.Common Stock news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $80,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,389,029.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,506 shares in the company, valued at $553,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,625 shares of company stock worth $1,942,411. Insiders own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $72.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.89. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 12-month low of $68.40 and a 12-month high of $89.30.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $719.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.01 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 7.76%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

