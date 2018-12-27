11,748 Shares in AAR Corp. (AIR) Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAR in the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AAR in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,316,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of AAR by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,311,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,970,000 after purchasing an additional 38,166 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of AAR by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of AAR in the 2nd quarter worth about $326,000. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David P. Storch sold 18,800 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total value of $883,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 619,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,091,049.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 22,570 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $994,208.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 587,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,894,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AIR. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of AAR in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AAR from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on AAR from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. SunTrust Banks lowered AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.17.

NYSE AIR opened at $35.62 on Thursday. AAR Corp. has a one year low of $33.94 and a one year high of $51.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. AAR had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $493.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

