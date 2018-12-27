$130,000.00 in Sales Expected for Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) will report sales of $130,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $230,000.00 and the lowest is $20,000.00. Ascendis Pharma A/S reported sales of $330,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full-year sales of $380,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $100,000.00 to $1.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $49.56 million, with estimates ranging from $90,000.00 to $148.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.29. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 38,569.44% and a negative return on equity of 45.44%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.16 million.

ASND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Wedbush set a $79.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.56.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the second quarter valued at $350,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the second quarter valued at $361,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 12.1% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 153.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. 95.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.86. 91,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,724. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $38.28 and a fifty-two week high of $76.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 0.82.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

