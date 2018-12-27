133,790 Shares in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG) Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 133,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $143,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $178,000. 1.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MUFG. Citigroup began coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of NYSE:MUFG opened at $4.80 on Thursday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services.

