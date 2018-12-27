$160.98 Million in Sales Expected for Semtech Co. (SMTC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) will report $160.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Semtech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $160.00 million to $162.90 million. Semtech reported sales of $140.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Semtech will report full year sales of $646.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $627.19 million to $651.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $692.91 million, with estimates ranging from $673.55 million to $718.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Semtech.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Semtech had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SMTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital set a $63.00 price objective on Semtech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Semtech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.82.

SMTC stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.01. 6,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,126. Semtech has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $60.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.75.

In other Semtech news, SVP James Jungsup Kim sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,411,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 122,840 shares of company stock worth $6,163,223. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Semtech by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,134,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,775,000 after purchasing an additional 549,595 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Semtech by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,299,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,868,000 after purchasing an additional 543,325 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Semtech by 1,173.5% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 361,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,012,000 after purchasing an additional 333,180 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA purchased a new position in Semtech during the 3rd quarter worth $18,175,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Semtech during the 3rd quarter worth $16,856,000. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, communications, and high-end consumer applications; and a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications.

