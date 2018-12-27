16,036 Shares in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,250,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,978 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,769,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,905 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,850,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,376,000 after acquiring an additional 378,565 shares in the last quarter. VHCP Management II LLC raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. VHCP Management II LLC now owns 3,249,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,791,000 after acquiring an additional 784,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VHCP Management III LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $23,356,000. 91.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $8.03 on Thursday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The stock has a market cap of $789.42 million, a P/E ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 428.00% and a negative return on equity of 141.00%. The business had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 million. Research analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BCRX. BidaskClub lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals to $16.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. JMP Securities upped their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.18.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Thomas R. Staab II sold 9,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total transaction of $71,314.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,182.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas R. Staab II sold 10,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $85,111.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,753.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,050 shares of company stock worth $1,356,304 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor to treat cancer in Japan.

