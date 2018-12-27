1&1 Drillisch (DRI) Given a €64.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on DRI. Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($80.23) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. UBS Group set a €77.00 ($89.53) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Barclays set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 1&1 Drillisch presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €62.08 ($72.19).

Get 1&1 Drillisch alerts:

Shares of ETR:DRI opened at €43.76 ($50.88) on Wednesday. 1&1 Drillisch has a twelve month low of €5.25 ($6.10) and a twelve month high of €72.65 ($84.48).

About 1&1 Drillisch

1&1 Drillisch AG operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of DSL, mobile voice, and data services. It markets postpaid and prepaid products in the networks of Telefónica and Vodafone, as well as landline and DSL products, including the related applications, such as home networking, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for 1&1 Drillisch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1&1 Drillisch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.