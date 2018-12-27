1st Source (SRCE) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “1ST SOURCE CORP.is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. The bank offers a broad range of commercial banking, personal banking and trust services. In addition, 1st Source Bank provides highly specialized financing services for: automobile fleets in the rental and leasing industries; privately-held used aircraft; heavy duty trucks and construction equipment.These services are marketed nationwide. “

SRCE has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of 1st Source from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of 1st Source from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCE opened at $39.95 on Wednesday. 1st Source has a 52 week low of $38.44 and a 52 week high of $59.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $998.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.97.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.13). 1st Source had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $78.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that 1st Source will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRCE. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1st Source in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,820,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 608,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,508,000 after buying an additional 55,646 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 196,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,516,000 after buying an additional 43,390 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,439,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,149,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,440,000 after buying an additional 33,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

