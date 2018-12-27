23,020 Shares in Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Purchased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,071,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $354,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $675,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 24,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA opened at $152.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.55. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $102.75 and a 1-year high of $184.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 49.81%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew K. Ludwick sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.04, for a total value of $6,053,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,222,854.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joachim Heel sold 2,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.38, for a total transaction of $452,302.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,452,260.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,640 shares of company stock valued at $12,930,449 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZBRA. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Wellington Shields downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.22.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

With the unparalleled operational visibility Zebra provides, enterprises become as smart and connected as the world we live in. Real-time information – gleaned from visionary solutions including hardware, software and services – gives organizations the competitive edge they need to simplify operations, know more about their businesses and customers, and empower their mobile workers to succeed in today’s data-centric world.

