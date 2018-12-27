24,469 Shares in Stericycle Inc (SRCL) Purchased by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 0.8% during the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 134,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 8.7% during the third quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 2.4% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 54,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Broadview Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1.2% during the third quarter. Broadview Advisors LLC now owns 104,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 13.9% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRCL opened at $36.36 on Thursday. Stericycle Inc has a 52-week low of $34.36 and a 52-week high of $76.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.51.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Stericycle had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $854.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Stericycle Inc will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SRCL. Bank of America cut their price objective on Stericycle from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Stericycle from $56.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. BidaskClub lowered Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $72.00 price objective on Stericycle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.88.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It collects and processes regulated and specialized waste for disposal services; and collects personal and confidential information for secure destruction, as well as offers training, consulting, recall/return, communication, and compliance services.

