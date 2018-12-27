250,000 Shares in Zai Lab Ltd (ZLAB) Purchased by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new position in Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,870,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA owned 0.43% of Zai Lab at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZLAB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 205.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 42,608 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,055,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,539,000 after purchasing an additional 188,745 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,611,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,456,000 after purchasing an additional 952,840 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 255.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 383,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,925,000 after purchasing an additional 275,794 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. 34.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zai Lab in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of Zai Lab stock opened at $23.11 on Thursday. Zai Lab Ltd has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $27.34. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 2.87.

Zai Lab Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.

