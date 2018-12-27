29,000 Shares in Realogy Holdings Corp (RLGY) Acquired by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 29,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RLGY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Realogy by 89.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,293,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,097,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320,228 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Realogy by 36.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,522,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,240 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Realogy by 12.9% in the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,200,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,469 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Realogy by 132.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,423,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,374,000 after acquiring an additional 810,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Realogy by 140.5% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 903,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,592,000 after acquiring an additional 527,629 shares during the last quarter.

RLGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Realogy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Realogy in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $17.00 target price on shares of Realogy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

NYSE RLGY opened at $15.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.13. Realogy Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.45 and a fifty-two week high of $28.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Realogy had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Realogy Holdings Corp will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Realogy’s payout ratio is presently 22.93%.

In other Realogy news, Director Michael J. Williams purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.94 per share, for a total transaction of $84,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,455 shares in the company, valued at $837,767.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Duncan L. Niederauer purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $178,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,493.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Realogy Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

