$3.92 Billion in Sales Expected for Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) will report sales of $3.92 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Estee Lauder Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.88 billion and the highest is $3.96 billion. Estee Lauder Companies posted sales of $3.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies will report full-year sales of $14.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.23 billion to $14.45 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $15.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.08 billion to $15.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Estee Lauder Companies.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on EL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $131.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $152.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.48.

Shares of EL stock traded down $2.88 on Monday, hitting $124.02. The stock had a trading volume of 40,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,394. The company has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Estee Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $121.64 and a 12-month high of $158.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Estee Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.14%.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, VP Sara E. Moss sold 11,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.89, for a total transaction of $1,618,113.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 3,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.58, for a total transaction of $502,573.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,734.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 261,207 shares of company stock valued at $37,717,077 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth about $1,867,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 16,758,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,289,000 after purchasing an additional 117,152 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,758,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,289,000 after purchasing an additional 117,152 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 31.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,768,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,057,000 after purchasing an additional 427,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 6.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,131,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,477,000 after purchasing an additional 63,715 shares in the last quarter. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Estee Lauder Companies (EL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.