$300.65 Million in Sales Expected for The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (ULTI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) to report sales of $300.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for The Ultimate Software Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $302.91 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $299.61 million. The Ultimate Software Group reported sales of $251.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The Ultimate Software Group will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Ultimate Software Group.

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. The Ultimate Software Group had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $287.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on The Ultimate Software Group to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on The Ultimate Software Group from $258.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Ultimate Software Group in a report on Monday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered The Ultimate Software Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded The Ultimate Software Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.33.

Shares of The Ultimate Software Group stock opened at $234.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.19. The Ultimate Software Group has a 12 month low of $207.02 and a 12 month high of $332.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

In other news, Director James A. Fitzpatrick, Jr. sold 494 shares of The Ultimate Software Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.20, for a total value of $131,996.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,969 shares in the company, valued at $2,663,716.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory Swick sold 4,252 shares of The Ultimate Software Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,092,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,543,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in The Ultimate Software Group by 56.3% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in The Ultimate Software Group during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Ultimate Software Group during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in The Ultimate Software Group during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

The Ultimate Software Group Company Profile

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions primarily to enterprise companies in the United States and Canada. The company's UltiPro software solution delivers the functionality businesses to manage the employee life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

