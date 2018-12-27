$33.35 Million in Sales Expected for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (UMH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) will report $33.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.66 million. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH reported sales of $28.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will report full-year sales of $128.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $128.00 million to $129.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $145.40 million, with estimates ranging from $137.50 million to $151.73 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH.

Get UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH alerts:

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.28). UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $33.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.20 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on UMH. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a report on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

NYSE:UMH opened at $11.67 on Thursday. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.87 million, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.41%.

In other news, insider Umh Properties, Inc. acquired 11,958 shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.72 per share, for a total transaction of $164,063.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $102,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 14,218 shares of company stock valued at $192,694. Company insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

About UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 115 manufactured home communities containing approximately 20,700 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (UMH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.