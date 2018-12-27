$38.84 Million in Sales Expected for NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NXRT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) will post $38.84 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $37.61 million and the highest is $39.81 million. NexPoint Residential Trust reported sales of $34.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full-year sales of $146.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $144.81 million to $147.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $160.26 million, with estimates ranging from $155.82 million to $163.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NexPoint Residential Trust.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $36.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.04 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NXRT shares. B. Riley raised their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NexPoint Residential Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider James D. Dondero acquired 207,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $6,863,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXRT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 241.2% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 54.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXRT stock opened at $34.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $779.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.59. NexPoint Residential Trust has a twelve month low of $23.03 and a twelve month high of $38.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.02%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

