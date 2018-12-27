$414.21 Million in Sales Expected for Corelogic Inc (CLGX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) will announce $414.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Corelogic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $426.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $409.94 million. Corelogic reported sales of $454.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corelogic will report full year sales of $1.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Corelogic.

Get Corelogic alerts:

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.05). Corelogic had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $451.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CLGX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Corelogic from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $36.00 target price on Corelogic and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. ValuEngine cut Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $45.00 target price on Corelogic and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.78.

In related news, Director John C. Dorman sold 8,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $346,652.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank Martell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,343 shares in the company, valued at $10,904,613.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in Corelogic by 31.9% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 213,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,570,000 after acquiring an additional 51,799 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Corelogic by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 88,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Corelogic in the 2nd quarter valued at $484,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corelogic by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 70,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Corelogic by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,252,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,013,000 after purchasing an additional 168,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

CLGX stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.40. 467,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,649. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Corelogic has a 12-month low of $31.87 and a 12-month high of $55.79.

About Corelogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

Further Reading: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corelogic (CLGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corelogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corelogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.