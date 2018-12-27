$439.67 Million in Sales Expected for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to report sales of $439.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $491.80 million and the lowest is $394.30 million. Winnebago Industries posted sales of $468.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full-year sales of $2.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 19th. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $493.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

WGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 18th. TheStreet cut Winnebago Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries to $34.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Winnebago Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE WGO traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.48. The company had a trading volume of 689,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,837. Winnebago Industries has a twelve month low of $19.77 and a twelve month high of $58.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $718.66 million, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 12.70%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

