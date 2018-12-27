50,000 Shares in Skyline Co. (SKY) Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SKY. Mak Capital One LLC acquired a new position in Skyline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $478,443,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Skyline by 1,097.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,578,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,494 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Skyline by 200.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,562,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,297 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Skyline by 656.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,052,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,064,000 after acquiring an additional 913,272 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Skyline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,277,000.

In other news, insider Bain Capital Credit Member, Ll sold 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $38,150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Centerbridge Capital Partners sold 262,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $5,722,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,012,500 shares of company stock valued at $65,672,500.

SKY opened at $13.84 on Thursday. Skyline Co. has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $35.65.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $355.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.20 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Skyline in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Skyline in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Skyline in a research report on Friday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $34.00 price target on shares of Skyline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Skyline Company Profile

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

