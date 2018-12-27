$575.22 Million in Sales Expected for AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) will announce sales of $575.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $582.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $567.59 million. AvalonBay Communities reported sales of $555.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full-year sales of $2.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AvalonBay Communities.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.87). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 36.54%. The business had revenue of $575.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $168.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Scotiabank set a $183.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.38.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.76, for a total value of $257,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.51, for a total transaction of $269,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,453 shares of company stock valued at $7,365,478 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,867,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,543,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,528,000 after purchasing an additional 87,440 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,207,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,690,000 after purchasing an additional 27,812 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $173.29 on Thursday. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $152.65 and a one year high of $191.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.21%.

As of September 30, 2018, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 290 apartment communities containing 84,490 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and 15 communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

