6,005 Shares in Enbridge Inc (ENB) Acquired by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 18,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 6,624 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 10,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,689,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 667,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,850,000 after buying an additional 172,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

ENB stock opened at $30.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.59. Enbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $28.82 and a twelve month high of $41.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 3.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.82%.

In other news, insider Byron C. Neiles sold 64,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $2,758,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,665 shares in the company, valued at $5,545,461.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Albert Monaco purchased 7,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.82 per share, for a total transaction of $331,673.58. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 67,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,950,356.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates in five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

