$653.29 Million in Sales Expected for Newfield Exploration Co. (NFX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Newfield Exploration Co. (NYSE:NFX) will announce $653.29 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Newfield Exploration’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $623.40 million to $710.00 million. Newfield Exploration posted sales of $509.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Newfield Exploration will report full year sales of $2.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $3.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Newfield Exploration.

Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.27 million. Newfield Exploration had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NFX shares. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Newfield Exploration in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newfield Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Newfield Exploration from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Newfield Exploration to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Newfield Exploration from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.61.

NFX traded up $1.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.54. 7,768,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,235,635. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.72. Newfield Exploration has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $35.20.

In other news, insider Lee K. Boothby sold 16,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $472,709.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 194,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,686,785. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Newfield Exploration by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 22,202,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $640,096,000 after buying an additional 458,863 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Newfield Exploration by 435.4% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,003 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Newfield Exploration by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,202,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $640,096,000 after purchasing an additional 458,863 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Newfield Exploration by 24.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,973 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,844,000 after purchasing an additional 119,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Newfield Exploration in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newfield Exploration Company Profile

Newfield Exploration Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has operations principally in the Anadarko and Arkoma basins of Oklahoma, the Williston Basin of North Dakota, and the Uinta Basin of Utah.

