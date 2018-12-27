71,537 Shares in BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP) Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 71,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.07% of BP Midstream Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BPMP. Heronetta Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 143,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 65,866 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,976,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Get BP Midstream Partners alerts:

BPMP stock opened at $15.72 on Thursday. BP Midstream Partners LP has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.62.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 102.40%. The business had revenue of $32.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 5th. Bank of America cut their price objective on BP Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on BP Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on BP Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.11.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/27/71537-shares-in-bp-midstream-partners-lp-bpmp-acquired-by-jane-street-group-llc.html.

BP Midstream Partners Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, operates, and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in four offshore crude oil pipeline systems located in the United States.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.