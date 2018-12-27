$8.63 Million in Sales Expected for Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNAT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNAT) to post $8.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Conatus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.13 million. Conatus Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $8.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conatus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $34.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.30 million to $36.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $41.87 million, with estimates ranging from $24.25 million to $80.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Conatus Pharmaceuticals.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $7.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 million. Conatus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 83.99% and a negative net margin of 52.77%.

CNAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Conatus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $10.00 price target on Conatus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Conatus Pharmaceuticals to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Conatus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Conatus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.74.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 12,572 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $2,900,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,623,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,419,000 after purchasing an additional 191,287 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $547,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $1.29. 697,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,089. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.99. Conatus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39.

About Conatus Pharmaceuticals

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for the treatment of liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response; for patients with portal hypertension; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for liver function.

