80,114 Shares in Bank of Montreal (BMO) Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 80,114 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $8,536,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMO. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 889.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMO opened at $65.27 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $62.79 and a 1 year high of $84.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.57. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 1st will be paid a $0.753 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 31st. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.77%.

BMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, creditor insurance products, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

