$894.32 Million in Sales Expected for Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) to report sales of $894.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $915.00 million and the lowest is $873.64 million. Darling Ingredients posted sales of $952.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full-year sales of $3.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.45 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $812.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.52 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAR. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 816,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 13,911 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $692,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 403,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,372,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,290,000 after purchasing an additional 97,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAR traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $19.07. The stock had a trading volume of 776,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.46 and a beta of 1.14. Darling Ingredients has a 1 year low of $16.36 and a 1 year high of $22.38.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

