Abacus Property Group (ABP) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.09 on February 28th

Abacus Property Group (ASX:ABP) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, December 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share on Thursday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th.

Shares of ASX ABP opened at A$3.27 ($2.32) on Thursday. Abacus Property Group has a 12-month low of A$2.92 ($2.07) and a 12-month high of A$4.26 ($3.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.22, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.91.

About Abacus Property Group

Abacus Property Group is a diversified property group that specialises in investing in core plus property opportunities across Australia's commercial property markets. Abacus was established in 1996 and listed on the ASX in November 2002. Abacus has achieved a successful track record of acquiring property based assets and actively managing those assets to enhance income and capital growth.

