Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (FAX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on January 10th

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, January 10th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th.

FAX opened at $3.91 on Thursday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $5.03.

In other news, Director Peter D. Sacks sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $25,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

