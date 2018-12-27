Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AKR. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

AKR opened at $24.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.28. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $29.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $51.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.66 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 9,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $288,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $390,000.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

