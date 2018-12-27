Ace Hits Market Cap of $1.15 Million (ACE)

Ace (CURRENCY:ACE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. One Ace token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001606 BTC on major exchanges. Ace has a total market cap of $1.15 million and $364,742.00 worth of Ace was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ace has traded up 2.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.37 or 0.12106681 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000310 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00028385 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Theta Token (THETA) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Ace Token Profile

Ace (CRYPTO:ACE) is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Ace’s total supply is 14,476,036 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,646,911 tokens. Ace’s official Twitter account is @TokenStars and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ace is /r/TokenStars and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ace’s official website is tokenstars.com/en/ace.

Buying and Selling Ace

Ace can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ace directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ace should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ace using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

