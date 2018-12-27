ACERINOX SA/ADR (ANIOY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ACERINOX SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Acerinox, S.A. is engaged in production and selling stainless steel. The Company also offers slabs, billets, black coils, sheets, angles and bars. It operates primarily in Spain, USA, South Africa and Malaysia. Acerinox, S.A. is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

Get ACERINOX SA/ADR alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ACERINOX SA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th.

ANIOY opened at $4.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.84. ACERINOX SA/ADR has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $7.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.95.

ACERINOX SA/ADR Company Profile

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products worldwide. The company operates through Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other segments. Its flat stainless steel products include billets, black coils, circles, cold rolled coils and sheets, engraved coils/sheets, flat bars, hot rolled coils and sheets, plates, and slabs.

Further Reading: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACERINOX SA/ADR (ANIOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACERINOX SA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACERINOX SA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.