Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing and commercializing drugs to met needs in dermatology. Its drug candidate consists of A-101, a high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution which is being developed as a prescription treatment for seborrheic keratosis a common non-malignant skin tumor and A-102, a proprietary topical gel dosage form of hydrogen peroxide for the treatment of SK and common warts which are in different clinical trial. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

ACRS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.35.

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $7.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $280.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.40. Aclaris Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.19. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,578.24% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 million. Research analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Anand Mehra purchased 372,093 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $3,999,999.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen A. Tullman purchased 7,100 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 177,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,398. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $159,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $215,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 48.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $243,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies to address the unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research.

