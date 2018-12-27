Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (ATNM) Short Interest Down 5.3% in December

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,172,039 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the November 30th total of 2,293,471 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 817,001 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.
ATNM opened at $0.40 on Thursday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $0.87.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ATNM shares. Roth Capital set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Maxim Group set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.55.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNM. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 103.1% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 195,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 99,318 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 1,269.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 387,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 359,205 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $617,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $816,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,575,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 154,403 shares during the period.
About Actinium Pharmaceuticals
Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for patients with cancers lacking effective treatment options. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies for myeloablation and conditioning of the bone marrow prior to a bone marrow transplant for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) age 55 and older.
