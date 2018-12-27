adidas (ADS) Given a €220.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

adidas (FRA:ADS) received a €220.00 ($255.81) target price from Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €247.00 ($287.21) price objective on adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Warburg Research set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Commerzbank set a €236.00 ($274.42) price objective on adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Macquarie set a €260.00 ($302.33) price objective on adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €205.00 ($238.37) price objective on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €225.09 ($261.73).

ADS opened at €184.75 ($214.83) on Thursday. adidas has a 52 week low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 52 week high of €201.01 ($233.73).

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and hardware, such as bags and balls under the adidas, Reebok, and adidas Golf brands. The company is also involved in Y-3 label business activities; and the operation of Runtastic, a digital health and fitness space.

