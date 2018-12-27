Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Trading 7.5% Higher

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) traded up 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.91 and last traded at $17.90. 108,576,336 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 84,408,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.65.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. TheStreet cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.31.

The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $1,696,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 930,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,261,640.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark D. Papermaster sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $1,308,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,262,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,031,721.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 592,390 shares of company stock valued at $12,877,211. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 257.7% in the 3rd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 953.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 199.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The company's products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

