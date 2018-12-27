Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $2.49 Million Position in Anthem Inc (ANTM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 0.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,958,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,802,000 after buying an additional 7,671 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 5.2% during the third quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,537,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,452,000 after buying an additional 125,203 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.9% during the third quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,875,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,054,000 after buying an additional 35,731 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 129.1% during the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,569,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,031,000 after buying an additional 884,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 8.9% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 894,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,227,000 after buying an additional 72,832 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

ANTM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $368.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Monday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $318.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.33.

Anthem stock opened at $259.40 on Thursday. Anthem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $215.52 and a fifty-two week high of $300.57. The stock has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.11. Anthem had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 4th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.92%.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,500 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.48, for a total value of $1,253,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,090,230.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie A. Hill sold 500 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total transaction of $143,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,860,430.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,326 shares of company stock worth $4,600,620. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/27/advisors-asset-management-inc-has-2-49-million-position-in-anthem-inc-antm.html.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.