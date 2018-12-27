Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,107 Shares of KLX Inc (KLXI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in KLX Inc (NASDAQ:KLXI) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,107 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KLX were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLXI. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in KLX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new position in KLX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Signition LP purchased a new position in KLX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its holdings in KLX by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 5,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in KLX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KLXI. BidaskClub upgraded KLX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. ValuEngine cut KLX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of KLX stock opened at $62.99 on Thursday. KLX Inc has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $69.56.

About KLX

KLX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace fasteners, consumables, and logistics services worldwide. The Aerospace Solutions Group segment distributes bolts, clips, hinges, rings, screws, carbon-faced seals, gaskets, O-rings, and others; chemicals, sealants and adhesives, lubricants, paints, cleaners, and degreasers; Honeywell proprietary parts; bearings, tooling, electrical components, and clamps; and hydraulics, pneumatics, fluid connectors, filtration, electrical control systems seals, and compressors and engineered systems.

