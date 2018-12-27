Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,614 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in HSBC by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in HSBC in the second quarter worth about $400,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in HSBC by 13.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in HSBC by 3.6% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 113,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in HSBC by 49.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,603,000 after purchasing an additional 89,037 shares in the last quarter. 2.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC opened at $41.23 on Thursday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $38.23 and a 52-week high of $55.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $160.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.79.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HSBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

