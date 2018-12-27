Aecom (ACM) Holdings Lessened by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,433 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,332 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Aecom worth $3,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Aecom by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 19,076,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $623,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052,120 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Aecom by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,403,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,397 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Aecom by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,117,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $787,662,000 after acquiring an additional 410,846 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aecom by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,434,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,420,000 after acquiring an additional 389,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aecom by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,294,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $439,132,000 after acquiring an additional 375,863 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Carla J. Christofferson sold 15,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $435,180.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,766.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACM shares. Barclays set a $30.00 price target on Aecom and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Aecom in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered Aecom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target (down from $41.00) on shares of Aecom in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.75.

Shares of ACM opened at $26.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Aecom has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $39.90.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Aecom had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aecom will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aecom

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

